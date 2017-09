Oct 27 (Reuters) - Almirall SA :

* Says sells Constella/Linzess product rights for 64 million euros ($70.8 million) to Allergan

* Says divestment does not influence 2015 EBIT guidance

* Says to assign extraordinary income of 35 million euros to FY 2015 net result

