BRIEF-Norvestia announces new investment strategy

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Norvestia Oyj :
* New investment strategy for Norvestia
* Over the coming years Norvestia aims to allocate about 100 million euros ($110.50 million) in total for growth equity (previously industrial investments)
* Yearly return target for growth equity investment activities in long term is 15 pct at minimum
* Share of growth equity in Norvestia’s investment activities will be increased, however, during 2016-2018 from current 10 pct to about 50 pct of company’s total investments
* Long-Term objective is to distribute on average about 60 pct of earnings per share as dividends instead of previous 50 pct
