FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norvestia announces new investment strategy
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norvestia announces new investment strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Norvestia Oyj :

* New investment strategy for Norvestia

* Over the coming years Norvestia aims to allocate about 100 million euros ($110.50 million) in total for growth equity (previously industrial investments)

* Yearly return target for growth equity investment activities in long term is 15 pct at minimum

* Share of growth equity in Norvestia’s investment activities will be increased, however, during 2016-2018 from current 10 pct to about 50 pct of company’s total investments

* Long-Term objective is to distribute on average about 60 pct of earnings per share as dividends instead of previous 50 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.