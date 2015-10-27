BRIEF-Lewis Group refunds R67.1 mln to insurance customers

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd :
* Lewis Group refunds R67.1 million to insurance customers
* Refunding R44.1 million to a group of customers for cost of loss of employment insurance mistakenly sold to them, with R23 million in interest accrued on this amount
* Investigation was undertaken after national credit regulator notified company of three cases of such sales of insurance
* These cases represent less than 1 pct of all insurance premiums earned by group over eight-year period since 2007
* Provision for R67.1 million refund to customers will be reflected in group's interim results which will be released on Nov. 9