FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lewis Group refunds R67.1 mln to insurance customers
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lewis Group refunds R67.1 mln to insurance customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd :

* Lewis Group refunds R67.1 million to insurance customers

* Refunding R44.1 million to a group of customers for cost of loss of employment insurance mistakenly sold to them, with R23 million in interest accrued on this amount

* Investigation was undertaken after national credit regulator notified company of three cases of such sales of insurance

* These cases represent less than 1 pct of all insurance premiums earned by group over eight-year period since 2007

* Provision for R67.1 million refund to customers will be reflected in group’s interim results which will be released on Nov. 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.