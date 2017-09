Oct 27 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj :

* Third-quarter EBIT was 58.6 million euros versus 64.9 million in Reuters poll

* Q3 sales amounted to 239.1 million euros versus 244 million in Reuters poll

* Says its outlook estimate for 2015 remains unchanged

* Shares fall 5 percent after the report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)