BRIEF-GSK's shingles vaccine candidate shows 90 pct efficacy
October 27, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK's shingles vaccine candidate shows 90 pct efficacy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* GSK’s candidate shingles vaccine demonstrates 90 pct efficacy against shingles in people 70 years of age and over

* Candidate vaccine also demonstrates efficacy of 89 pct against postherpetic neuralgia (phn), a painful complication of shingles

* Intends to submit a regulatory application for Shingrix for prevention of shingles in Japan and EU during second half of 2016.

* Full set of safety data from ZOE-70 trial is currently being analysed and will be disclosed in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

