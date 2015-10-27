BRIEF-GW Pharmaceuticals says cancer pain drug fails in phase 3 trial

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Results from Sativex Phase 3 Cancer Pain Trials

* Consistent with previously reported phase 3 trial, Sativex did not meet primary endpoint in these trials

* GW and Otsuka have submitted a request to meet with FDA to discuss clinical relevance of U.S. Data and potential paths forward

* Pre-Specified pooled analysis across two phase 3 trials showed significant improvement for Sativex with several secondary efficacy endpoints