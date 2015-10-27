FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shire says dry eye disease drug meets primary endpoints
October 27, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shire says dry eye disease drug meets primary endpoints

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :

* OPUS-3 trial with lifitegrast meets primary endpoints

* Positive topline results from OPUS-3, a phase 3 efficacy and safety study of lifitegrast versus placebo.

* Plans to use these data as part of resubmission of new drug application for Lifitegrast for treatment of signs and symptoms for dry eye disease in Q1 of 2016.

* Key secondary endpoints also met, showing symptom improvement from baseline to days 14 and 42 versus placebo (p<0.0001)

* If approved by FDA, this keeps us on track for a potential U.S. launch next year - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

