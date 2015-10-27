FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huber+Suhner 9-month net sales down at CHF 534.5 mln
October 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Huber+Suhner 9-month net sales down at CHF 534.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Huber+Suhner AG :

* 9-month order intake 531.1 million Swiss francs ($541.50 million) versus 613.7 million Swiss francs year ago

* 9-month net sales 534.5 million Swiss francs versus 560.8 million Swiss francs year ago

* Anticipates net sales of at least 700 million Swiss francs for the whole year 2015

* For the full year, the company confirms the EBIT margin target range of 6 pct - 7.5 pct announced for 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1WeYOTK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9808 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

