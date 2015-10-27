FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KPN Q3 net result turns to profit of 87 million euros
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 27, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KPN Q3 net result turns to profit of 87 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV :

* Reports Q3 net income of 87 million euros ($96.2 million) compared to loss of 75 million euros a year ago

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA is 640 million euros compared to 612 million euros a year ago

* Q3 adjusted revenues are 1.76 billion euros compared to 1.81 billion euros a year ago

* Q3 capex is 305 million euros compared to 251 million euros a year ago

* Sees 2015 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2014

* Sees 2015 capex below 1.3 billion euros

* Sees 2015 free cash flow (excluding TEFD dividend) above 500 million euros

* Sees 2015 additional cash flow via dividend from 20.5 percent stake in Telefónica Deutschland

* Intends to pay a dividend per share of 8.0 euro cents in respect of 2015

* Says dividend per share in respect of 2016 is expected to grow further

* Remains committed to an investment grade credit profile

* Expects to utilize excess cash for operational and financial flexibility, (small) in-country M&A and/or shareholder remuneration

Source text: bit.ly/2083bEU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.