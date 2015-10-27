FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ABN Amro Bank to proceed with IPO in Q4
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ABN Amro Bank to proceed with IPO in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap IPO-ABN.AS:

* NLFI and ABN Amro announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ABN Amro on Euronext Amsterdam

* Barring unforeseen circumstances, the offering could be launched as of Q4 2015

* Aims to improve its profitability and meet its 2017 targets by improving its top line revenues by continuing to focus on cost efficiency and striving for a sustainable risk-return

* Targets return on equity between 10 pct and 13 pct (in the coming years)

* Targets cost/income ratio between 56 pct and 60 pct (by 2017)

* Targets fully-loaded CET1 ratio between 11.5 pct and 13.5 pct

* Targets dividend pay-out ratio of 50 pct (as from and over the full year 2017) Source text: abn.com/1KChXbn

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.