BRIEF-Chemring warns on profit after contract delay, eyes Q1 rights issue
October 27, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Chemring warns on profit after contract delay, eyes Q1 rights issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chemring Group Plc

* Despite significant progress having been made, there is potential for delay to revenues from 40mm ammunition contract announced on 14 september 2015

* . As a result of this and other issues, there is now a realistic prospect that year ending 31 october 2015 (“fy15”) underlying operating profit 1 could be reduced by approximately £16 million to approximately £33 million

* Order book at 30 september 2015 of £606.3 million; £344.6 million for delivery in fy16, representing more than 75% of expected fy16 revenue of £450 million

* Discussions will be held with debt providers to negotiate amendments to operation of covenants and waiver of any event of default that may result from 40mm contract delay

* Proposed rights issue ( “rights issue”) of up to £90 million in q1 2016; fully underwritten on a standby basis by investec and j.p. Morgan cazenove

* Resultant medium term target capital structure of 1.0x - 1.5x net debt to ebitda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

