BRIEF-IPF sees FY results broadly in line with consensus

Oct 27 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* Q3 2015 trading update

* Group Q3 proforma growth in credit issued of 8 pct

* Home credit growth of 6 pct

* Digital growth of 35 pct

* Group customer numbers increased year-on-year by 2 pct

* Another strong performance in Mexico and on track to reach profit per customer target of mxn $660 by end of 2015

* Will be an on-going impact on profitability of Polish business and that this will affect results of business progressively during 2016 and 2017

* Confident that result for year as a whole will be broadly in line with consensus