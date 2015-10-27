FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IPF sees FY results broadly in line with consensus
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IPF sees FY results broadly in line with consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* Q3 2015 trading update

* Group Q3 proforma growth in credit issued of 8 pct

* Home credit growth of 6 pct

* Digital growth of 35 pct

* Group customer numbers increased year-on-year by 2 pct

* Another strong performance in Mexico and on track to reach profit per customer target of mxn $660 by end of 2015

* Will be an on-going impact on profitability of Polish business and that this will affect results of business progressively during 2016 and 2017

* Confident that result for year as a whole will be broadly in line with consensus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.