BRIEF-St. James's Place Q3 net inflows up 17 pct to record $2.3 bln
October 27, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-St. James's Place Q3 net inflows up 17 pct to record $2.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - St. James’s Place Plc

* Net inflow of funds under management of £1.48 billion pounds (2014: £1.26 billion) up 17% in quarter and 12% over nine months to £4.15 billion (2014: £3.70 billion)

* Gross inflow of funds under management of £2.32 billion (2014: £1.94 billion) up 20% in quarter and up 16% over nine months to £6.72 billion (2014: £5.78 billion)

* Funds under management of £54.5 billion (2014: £49.1 billion)

* Confident that we will continue to grow our business in line with our objectives, in 2015 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6515 pounds)

