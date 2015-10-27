FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BBA Aviation says new shares to commence trading on Tuesday
October 27, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BBA Aviation says new shares to commence trading on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bba Aviation Plc

* 6 for 5 rights issue of 562,281,811 new ordinary shares at 133 pence per new ordinary share announced on 23 september 2015 closed for acceptances at 11:00 a.m. (london time) on 26 october 2015.

* Company received valid acceptances in respect of 549,370,287 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 97.7 per cent. Of total number of new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to fully underwritten rights issue.

* Expected that new ordinary shares in uncertificated form will be credited to crest accounts as soon as practicable after 8.00 a.m. On 27 october 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

