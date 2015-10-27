FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BP say expects to agree a further $3-5 bln divestments in 2016
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BP say expects to agree a further $3-5 bln divestments in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bp Plc

* CEO Dudley says “I am confident that BP’s strong and well-balanced portfolio of businesses and projects gives us ability to grow value into future”

* BP now intends to manage gearing with flexibility around a level of 20 pct

* Since 2010, BP has maintained gearing in a band of 10-20%

* Charge of $426 million for incident was taken in quarter, bringing total cumulative pre-tax charge to $55.0 billion.

* Additional charge comprises $460 million for business economic loss claims not provided for, ongoing costs and adjustments to other provisions.

* BP expects to agree a further $3-5 billion divestments in 2016 before returning to a rate of around $2-3 billion a year thereafter

* Q3 underlying replacement cost profit was estimated at $1.2 billion, according to co provided analyst consensus figures

* BP reported estimated underlying net income from rosneft for 3rd quarter of $382 million compared with $110 million in 3q 2014

* Expects organic capital expenditure will be in range of $17-19 billion a year through to 2017

* Expectations for 2015 capital expenditure were $24-26 billion a year ago and under $20 billion in Q2 of 2015

* By 2017 annual cash costs are expected to be over $6 billion lower than those seen in 2014

* Total agreed divestments expected to approach $10 billion by end of 2015 - total is currently $7.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.