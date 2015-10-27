BRIEF-BP say expects to agree a further $3-5 bln divestments in 2016

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bp Plc

* CEO Dudley says “I am confident that BP’s strong and well-balanced portfolio of businesses and projects gives us ability to grow value into future”

* BP now intends to manage gearing with flexibility around a level of 20 pct

* Since 2010, BP has maintained gearing in a band of 10-20%

* Charge of $426 million for incident was taken in quarter, bringing total cumulative pre-tax charge to $55.0 billion.

* Additional charge comprises $460 million for business economic loss claims not provided for, ongoing costs and adjustments to other provisions.

* BP expects to agree a further $3-5 billion divestments in 2016 before returning to a rate of around $2-3 billion a year thereafter

* Q3 underlying replacement cost profit was estimated at $1.2 billion, according to co provided analyst consensus figures

* BP reported estimated underlying net income from rosneft for 3rd quarter of $382 million compared with $110 million in 3q 2014

* Expects organic capital expenditure will be in range of $17-19 billion a year through to 2017

* Expectations for 2015 capital expenditure were $24-26 billion a year ago and under $20 billion in Q2 of 2015

* By 2017 annual cash costs are expected to be over $6 billion lower than those seen in 2014

* Total agreed divestments expected to approach $10 billion by end of 2015 - total is currently $7.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: