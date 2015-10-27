FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BCP and CPPIB to acquire 30% of Cablevision alongside Altice
#Market News
October 27, 2015

BRIEF-BCP and CPPIB to acquire 30% of Cablevision alongside Altice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Altice NV :

* Says funds advised by BC Partners (BCP) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire 30 pct of Cablevision alongside Altice

* Have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 30 pct of equity of Cablevision systems corporation (for approximately $1.0 billion)

* Acquisition of Cablevision is expected to close in first half of 2016 once applicable regulatory approvals have been obtained

Source text: bit.ly/1O4lqY2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

