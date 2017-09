Oct 27 (Reuters) - Equiniti Group Plc IPO-EQUI.L:

* Announcement of offer price

* Offer price set at 1.65 pounds per share

* Based on offer price, Equiniti’s total market capitalisation at commencement of conditional dealings will be 495 million pounds ($759.48 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry)