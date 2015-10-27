BRIEF-Orexo settles Abstral U.S. patent litigation with Actavis

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Orexo Ab

* Orexo settles Abstral U.S. patent litigation with Actavis

* Says agreement allows Actavis to enter market in June 2018, or earlier under certain conditions

* Says Orexo’s patents listed in FDA’s Orange Book for Abstral expire in September 2019

* Says agreement settles the patent infringement litigation commenced early this year by Orexo following Actavis' filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval to market generic versions of Abstral (fentanyl) sublingual tablets in the U.S. prior to the expiration of Orexo's patents listed in FDA's Orange Book for Abstral.