BRIEF-SEB Q3 revenue rises 9.7 pct to 1,127 million euros

Oct 27 (Reuters) - SEB SA :

* Nine-Month revenue: 3,240 million euros ($3.57 billion), up 13.5 pct as reported and 8.4 pct like-for-like

* Third-Quarter revenue: 1,127 million euros, up 9.7 pct as reported and 7.8 pct like-for-like

* Net debt: 481 million euros, down 112 million euros versus Sept. 30, 2014

* Expects sales dynamic to remain firm over Q4

* Slightly raising its 2015 objectives

* Sees FY like-for-like sales growth of around 7 pct

* Sees FY like-for-like orfa growth significantly higher than 30 pct

* Assuming a currency effect now estimated in range of a negative 90-100 million euros, reported 2015 ORFA should materially exceed 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)