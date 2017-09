Oct 27 (Reuters) - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA :

* Q3 net profit 43.0 million euros ($47.48 million), an increase of 4.5 percent in comparison to 2014 pro-forma figures

* Q3 EBITDA 71.1 million euros, an increase of 5.6 percent in comparison to 2014 pro-forma figures

* Confirms FY 2015 outlook Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9057 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)