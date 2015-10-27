BRIEF-Lagardère Travel Retail sells its Spanish press distribution businesses

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lagardere :

* Lagardère Travel Retail sells its Spanish press distribution businesses

* Signed an agreement to sell its Spanish Distribution subsidiary SGEL to Springwater Capital, a private investment firm

* Activities sold represented consolidated sales of approximately 300 million euros and normalised recurring EBIT of approximately 7 million euros ($7.73 million) in 2014

* Sale will be finalised by end of 2015

* Process of selling Lagardère Travel Retail's other press distribution and integrated retail companies (in Hungary, Belgium and Canada) is still underway