BRIEF-Lagardère Travel Retail sells its Spanish press distribution businesses
October 27, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lagardère Travel Retail sells its Spanish press distribution businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lagardere :

* Lagardère Travel Retail sells its Spanish press distribution businesses

* Signed an agreement to sell its Spanish Distribution subsidiary SGEL to Springwater Capital, a private investment firm

* Activities sold represented consolidated sales of approximately 300 million euros and normalised recurring EBIT of approximately 7 million euros ($7.73 million) in 2014

* Sale will be finalised by end of 2015

* Process of selling Lagardère Travel Retail’s other press distribution and integrated retail companies (in Hungary, Belgium and Canada) is still underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9057 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
