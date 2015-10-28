BRIEF-UCB 9M revenue rises to 2,864 million euros

Oct 28 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* 9M revenue up 19 pct to 2,864 million euros ($3.16 billion), up 12 pct at constant exchange rates

* 9M Cimzia, Vimpat and Neupro combined net sales of 1,469 million euros, up 41 pct or up 24 pct at constant exchange rates

* 9M Keppra net sales of 565 million euros (up 12 pct; up 2 pct at constant exchange rates)

* 2015 revenue should reach approximately 3.75 billion euros

* Recurring EBITDA is now expected to reach about 800 million euros for FY 2015

* 2015 core earnings per share (EPS) are expected in the range of 2.00-2.10 euros based on an average of 192.5 million shares outstanding

