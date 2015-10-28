BRIEF-Macintosh Retail Group Q3 total sales down 4.4 pct

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Reports Q3 total sales 5.0 million euros ($5.5 million) down (- 4.4 pct)

* Recovery of underlying result continued in Q3 with an increase of 2.6 million euros

* Underlying result in first three quarters of 2015 was up 2.9 million euros

* Q3 underlying EBITDA was a loss of 0.9 million euros (Q3 2014: - 3.4 million euros).

* EBITDA in Q3 2015 was 1.5 million euros negative (Q3 2014: - 2.7 million euros)

