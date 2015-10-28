FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marine Harvest Q3 EBIT above forecast, expects tight market balance
October 28, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest Q3 EBIT above forecast, expects tight market balance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - 
    * Marine Harvest Q3 operational ebit nok 720 million
(Reuters poll nok 707 million) and versus preliminary earnings
of  nok 710 million
    * Q3 earnings before tax NOK 389.9 mln  (RTRS POLL NOK 618
mln)
    * Marine Harvest Q3 net financial items NOK -730 mln
    * Net negative currency effects of NOK 262 million is due to
the weakening of the NOK
    * Marine Harvest proposes quarterly dividend of nok 1.40 per
share versus nok 1.3 per share 3 months ago
    * Marine Harvest now sees 2015 harvest of 425 000 tonnes
(previous guidance 430,000 tonnes)
    * Marine Harvest asa says market balance is expected to
remain tight
    * Underlying global demand growth is expected to be robust
    * going forward.
    * Global supply growth in 2016 is expected to be contained.
    * Marine Harvest says has a clear growth strategy which
includes further consolidation of the industry. 

Source text for Eikon: 
Further company coverage: 

 (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

