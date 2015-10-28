FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding H1 net profit up 67.2 pct at CHF 15.2 mln
#Healthcare
October 28, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding H1 net profit up 67.2 pct at CHF 15.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ypsomed Holding AG :

* H1 consolidated sales 157.8 million Swiss francs ($160.01 million) versus 148.5 million francs year ago

* H1 operating results (EBIT) increased by a solid 50.1 pct or 6.5 million francs to 19.4 million francs and thus reached the EBIT margin of 12.3 pct (previous year: 8.7 pct)

* H1 net profit 15.2 million francs (up 67.2 pct) versus 9.1 million francs year ago

* Will raise forecast for the end of the financial year 2015/16: expects a growth in turnover of around 10 pct and an EBIT of about 41 million francs Source text - bit.ly/1k8KAYu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9862 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
