FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HMS Networks operating profit dips in Q3, order intake rises
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 28, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HMS Networks operating profit dips in Q3, order intake rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - HMS Networks AB

* Q3 net sales reached SEK 180 million vs a year-ago 152 million, corresponding to an 18 percent increase

* Q3 operating result reached SEK 31 million vs year-ago 37 million

* Says a change in the product mix for the third quarter and a cost increase in our supply chain result in a somewhat weaker gross margin

* Q3 order intake was SEK 180 million vs year-ago 148 million

* Says “we assume a cautious approach to market development and we consider conditions for a long-term growth as positive” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.