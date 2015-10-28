FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 28, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-C&C annouces 100 mln eur share buyback, warns on profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* Decline of 9.5 pct in H1 operating profit

* H1 revenue falls 2.6 pct to 358.6 mln eur

* Announces launch of share buyback programme to repurchase up to eur 100 million of group`s shares by July 2016

* Reaffirmation of 2.0x net debt(v) to ebitda(i) target and use strong cash generation to return capital to shareholders and invest in growth

* In aggregate, headwinds will adversely impact profitability by eur 10 million in financial year

* We have and will continue to review acquisition opportunities to optimise value for shareholders but only if they deliver superior and sustainable long term returns

* Expect improved operational performance in ireland and Scotland as we move through second half and into FY`17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
