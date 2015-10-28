BRIEF-Citycon proposes to move to quarterly distribution policy starting in 2016

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :
* Board will propose to the AGM to move to quarterly distribution and gives guidance on distribution level
* Will propose to company’s Annual General Meeting 2016 that Citycon will move to quarterly distribution policy starting in 2016
* Restated current dividend distribution policy to pay out more than 50 pct of result for period excluding fair value changes on property
* It is targeted distribution proposal to AGM 2016 for financial year 1.1.-31.12.2015 would be at level of 0.15 euro per share Source text for Eikon:
