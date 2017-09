Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Awarded North American AMT shifter business worth 15 million euros ($16.56 million)

* AMT Shifter business is valued at 15 million euros (138 million Norwegian crowns) over a four year period and will be produced in our Nuevo Laredo, Mexico facility and delivered for the North American market

($1 = 0.9060 euros)