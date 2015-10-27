FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Parpublica applies total cash amount and buys 45,283 shares of Galp Energia as part of Exchange Property
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Parpublica applies total cash amount and buys 45,283 shares of Galp Energia as part of Exchange Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Parpublica Participacoes Publicas SGPS SA :

* Says 2015 interim dividend approved by Galp Energia SGPS SA exceeded dividend protection of 0.20 euro ($0.2207) per Galp Energia share by 0.0074 euro per share (a total of 437,723 euros)

* Says it has applied the total cash amount and purchased 45,283 additional shares of Galp Energia with the correspondent adjustment of the Exchange Property, that then comprised 59,518,509 Galp Energia shares

* Bondholders will be entitled to receive about 3,360.1597 Galp Energia shares for each 50,000 euros principal amount of bonds Source text: bit.ly/1idtRSx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.