BRIEF-HSBC to sell private banking trust, investment management ops in Bermuda
October 27, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HSBC to sell private banking trust, investment management ops in Bermuda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc :

* Sale of private banking trust and investment management business in Bermuda

* Sale to Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited

* In addition HSBC Bermuda has entered into an agreement to refer its existing private banking clients to Butterfield

* As at Dec. 31, 2014 trust and investment business had about $24bn of assets under administration and $1.5bn of assets under management

* Banking portfolio had approximately $1.2bn of assets under management

* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

