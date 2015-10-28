FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-XXL Q3 total revenue up at NOK 1.75 billion
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-XXL Q3 total revenue up at NOK 1.75 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - XXL ASA :

* Sweden and Finland with strong performance

* Q3 total revenue 1.75 billion Norwegian crowns ($206.6 million) versus 1.42 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA incl. one-offs 201 million crowns versus 159 million crowns year ago

* Group maintains following long term objectives (as compared to 2013 figures)

* Has already signed 8 new lease agreements for new store openings and aims for 8-10 new stores in total for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4724 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
