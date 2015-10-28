BRIEF-Stockmann posts Q3 loss in line with expectations

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp

* says Q3 operating result excluding non-recurring items was EUR -12.7 million vs -11.9 mln euros in Reuters poll and -14.8 million a year ago

* Says outlook for 2015 remains unchanged: Due to planned structural changes, Stockmann expects the Group's revenue in 2015 to be down on 2014. The operating result excluding non-recurring items is expected to improve, but to remain negative in 2015 due to the performance of the Stockmann Retail division