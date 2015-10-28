BRIEF-Telenor pays semi-annual dividend of NOK 3.5/shr

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa :

* Says the Board of Directors resolved a second semi-annual dividend for the financial year 2014 of NOK 3.50 per share

* Says including the NOK 3.80 per share paid out in June 2015, this brings the total dividends for the year to NOK 7.30 per share compared to NOK 7.79 per share seen in a Reuters poll of analysts

* Says the resolved dividend of NOK 3.50 per share and the timing of pay-out are in line with the dividend announcement made in Telenor’s Q4 2014 report

* The shares will be traded ex dividend of NOK 3.50 on 2 November 2015

* The record date is 3 November and the pay-out will be on or about 12 November 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)