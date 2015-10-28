FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tecan to expand its Partnering Business with acquisition of Sias
October 28, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tecan to expand its Partnering Business with acquisition of Sias

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tecan Group AG :

* To expand its Partnering Business with acquisition of Sias

* Transaction anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share before transaction-related amortization in 2017

* Sias to become part of Tecan’s Partnering Business, leveraging Tecan’s global sales infrastructure and after-sales support capabilities

* Transaction is valued at about one times expected fiscal year 2015 sales of Sias of around 25 million Swiss francs ($25.35 million)

* Purchase consideration will be fully paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9862 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

