BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank 9-mth net interest income up at CHF 34.7 mln
October 28, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank 9-mth net interest income up at CHF 34.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Glarner Kantonalbank :

* 9-month net interest income at 34.675 million Swiss francs ($35.14 million) versus 31.889 million francs year ago

* 9-month commission income reduced slightly by 2.9 pct to 7.3 million Swiss francs

* 9-month operating income increases by 6.2 percent to 44.2 million francs

* 9-month gross profit increased by 3.9 pct yoy to 16.2 million francs

* Management optimistic about development in Q4

* Expects for 2015 financial year net profit significantly above previous year's value Source text - bit.ly/1XxYy4H Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9867 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

