BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic receives order from Public Health Agency of Canada for IMVAMUNE

* Public Health Agency of Canada has ordered 143,000 doses of IMVAMUNE(liquid-frozen formulation) from Bavarian Nordic
* This order is valued at $6.4 million
* Option for additional doses of IMVAMUNE remains under contract with PHAC
* Says revenue will be recognized in 2016
* Majority of imvamune doses will be delivered to PHAC in 2016
* No changes are made in company’s expectations for its financial results for 2015
