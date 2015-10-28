FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic receives order from Public Health Agency of Canada for IMVAMUNE
#Healthcare
October 28, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic receives order from Public Health Agency of Canada for IMVAMUNE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Public Health Agency of Canada has ordered 143,000 doses of IMVAMUNE(liquid-frozen formulation) from Bavarian Nordic

* This order is valued at $6.4 million

* Option for additional doses of IMVAMUNE remains under contract with PHAC

* Says revenue will be recognized in 2016

* Majority of imvamune doses will be delivered to PHAC in 2016

* No changes are made in company’s expectations for its financial results for 2015

