Oct 28 (Reuters) - Renta 4 Banco SA :

* 9-month net profit 10.9 million euros ($12.0 million) versus 10.7 million euros year ago

* 9-month net interest income 2.5 million euros versus 4.7 million euros year ago

* Approves dividend of 0.134 euro per share, which will be paid on Oct.30 Source text for Eikon:

