Oct 28 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc

* Assets under administration up 2% to £301.9bn (fy 2014: £296.6bn; q3 2014: £290.0bn) in volatile markets, driven by strong net inflows of £5.8bn in first nine months,

* Including net inflows of £2.4bn in q3 2015

* Standard life investments meeting investment needs of clients across globe with 3rd party net inflows of £5.3bn (2014: £3.9bn)