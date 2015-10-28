FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bwin.Party says revenue for 9-months to Sept down 8 pct
#Corrections News
October 28, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bwin.Party says revenue for 9-months to Sept down 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say revenue for 9-months to Sept. down 8 pct, not up 5 pct)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :

* Clean EBITDA for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015 up 5 pct to EUR 79.8 million

* Total revenue in nine months to Sept. 30, 2015 down 8 pct to EUR 429.9 million

* Sports betting turnover in nine months to Sept. 30, 2015 up on same period last year

* Current trading has been strong with average daily revenue of EUR 1,484,300, up 9 pct; excluding EU vat, total net revenue is up 12 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
