Oct 28 (Reuters) - Redefine International Plc :

* Results for year ended Aug.31, 2015

* Earnings available for distribution increased 13.6 pct to 44.4 million stg vs 39.1 million stg in 2014

* Adjusted NAV per share 41.7p, an increase of 3 pct

* Occupancy increased to 98.1 pct