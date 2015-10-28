FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Distell sees unpredictable and volatile trading conditions
October 28, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Distell sees unpredictable and volatile trading conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Distell Group Ltd

* During first three months (1 July 2015 - 30 September 2015) of new financial year ending 30 June 2016, distell continued to record strong total revenue growth

* In Africa we achieved good revenue growth in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria

* Trading conditions are expected to remain unpredictable and volatile domestically and in our traditional international export markets

* North America is showing strong growth, with Europe and Asia remaining challenging and highly competitive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

