BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank Q3 net interest income down at DKK 417 million
October 28, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank Q3 net interest income down at DKK 417 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Total core income grew 8 pct relative to Q1-Q3 2014, ending at 2.62 billion Danish crowns ($388.65 million)

* Core income in Q3 amounted to 696 million crowns versus 781 million crowns in Q2 and 782 million crowns in Q3 2014

* Q3 net interest income 417 million crowns versus 479 million crowns year ago

* Q3 loan losses 74 million crowns versus 128 million crowns year ago

* Core earnings before impairment for all of 2015 are still expected to end at around 1.5 billion crowns

* Loan impairment, etc. for full year is still expected to end at around 300 million - 350 million crowns

