BRIEF-NeuroVive says OCB-030 preclinical program has been discontinued by Arbutus
October 28, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NeuroVive says OCB-030 preclinical program has been discontinued by Arbutus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab

* Neurovive says aims to find path forward in antiviral development following discontinuation of OCB-030 preclinical program by Arbutus

* Says Arbutus Biopharma has decided to discontinue development of OCB-030 (NVP018) so company can focus its resources on other agents that directly target HBV.

* Says “believes that the compound still has future potential based on the extensive, independent evidence that supports its application in this area” Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

