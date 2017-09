Oct 28 (Reuters) - Galatasaray :

* Unit Galatasaray Gayrimenkul Yatirim signs advertisement rights agreement with Dumankaya Insaat

* The deal amount is 9.0 million lira ($3.11 million) for 2015-2016, 10.0 million lira for 2016-2017 and 11.0 million lira for 2017-2018 seasons Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.8948 liras)