Oct 28 (Reuters) - Only-Apartments SA :

* Approves capital increase of 2.3 million euros ($2.6 million) via issuance of 1.5 million shares, at a 1.5 euro per share issue price and 1.4 euro share premium

($1 = 0.9029 euros)