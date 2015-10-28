FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NeuroSearch to appeal market manipulation judgment to Supreme Court
October 28, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NeuroSearch to appeal market manipulation judgment to Supreme Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - NeuroSearch A/S :

* Seeks to appeal market manipulation judgment to the Supreme Court

* Was sentenced a fine of 5 million Danish crowns ($743,000) for violation of the prohibition against market manipulation

* Board of directors has carefully reviewed judgment and finds that on material points it hasn’t applied a fully correct interpretation of market manipulation rules

* Anticipated loss for current financial year will stay at an anticipated loss of about 7 million - 9 million Danish crowns

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7337 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

