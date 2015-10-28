BRIEF-Russia's VTB buys back $419 mln, CHF 67 mln of Eurobonds

Oct 28 (Reuters) - VTB Bank says:

* On Oct. 19, 2015, VTB Bank launched invitations to holders of some outstanding notes, which were issued by VTB Capital S.A., to tender their notes for purchase by the offeror for cash;

* At expiration deadline, aggregate principal amount of MDA notes and CHF 2024 notes tendered by noteholders amounted to $1,089,395,000 and 67,015,000 Swiss francs, respectively;

* VTB accepts $418,892,000 in aggregate principal amount of MDA notes and 67,015,000 Swiss francs ($68.08 million) in aggregate principal amount of CHF2024 notes. ($1 = 0.9843 Swiss francs)