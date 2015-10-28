FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seven Principles plans capital measures to strengthen equity
#IT Services & Consulting
October 28, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Seven Principles plans capital measures to strengthen equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Seven Principles AG :

* Planning capital measures to strengthen equity

* EGM to vote on capital reduction and subsequently on capital increase

* Major shareholder already guarantees more than 65 percent of the capital increase, equity supply of up to 13.47 million euros ($14.90 million) planned

* To propose to the shareholders, to reduce the share capital by a 5:1 ratio to 1,077,332 euros, divided into the same number of shares

* Subsequently share capital to increase by up to 2,693,330 euros to up to 3,770,662 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

