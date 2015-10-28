FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agroton Public Ltd announces tender offer for its notes
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Agroton Public Ltd announces tender offer for its notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Agroton Public Ltd :

* Announces invitation to holders of its $50 million notes due 2019 to tender notes for repurchase by company for cash

* Purchase price will be equal to 30 pct of principal amount of notes plus accrued and unpaid interest on each $1,000 in principal amount of notes accepted for purchase

* Invitation to tender begins on date of this tender offer memorandum and expires at 4.00 p.m. (London time) on Nov. 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

